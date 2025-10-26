Putin unveils test of new ‘invincible’ nuclear-powered missile

Vladimir Putin at a command meeting point with generals. Pic: Russian Presidential Press Office via AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

During Tuesday’s test, the missile flew approximately 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) over 15 hours. President Vladimir Putin described it as a “unique weapon that no other country in the world possesses.”

Russia has successfully tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile capable of flying unlimited distances, News.Az reports citing the Sky News.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed President Vladimir Putin that during Tuesday’s test, the missile covered about 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) over a 15-hour flight.

Putin hailed the 9M730 Burevestnik (“Storm Petrel”) as an “invincible” weapon, boasting near-unlimited range and an unpredictable trajectory, claiming it could overcome both current and future missile defense systems.

Dressed in camouflage fatigues, in remarks released by the Kremlin, Mr Putin said: "It is unique ware which nobody else in the world has."

He said the "crucial testing" of the weapon had concluded and that work should start on the final stages before it is deployed.

The missile is dubbed the SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO.

On Wednesday Mr Putin oversaw a test of Russia's strategic nuclear forces on land, sea and air.

"The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," the Russian president said.

News.Az