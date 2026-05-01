China offers tariff-free trade to almost all African nations

China offers tariff-free trade to almost all African nations

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China's State Council tariff commission announced earlier this week that the zero-tariff treatment will remain in effect until April 30, 2028.

The move expands an earlier policy in force since 1 December 2024 by adding 20 African countries to the 33 already covered, bringing the total to 53, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The only condition is that countries must have diplomatic relations with Beijing, leaving Eswatini, which maintains ties with Taiwan, excluded.

China’s commerce ministry said the move would help create “development opportunities for African countries” at a time when “unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise”.

News.Az