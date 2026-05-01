Boat tragedy in central India claims 9 lives

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The death toll from the boat capsizing in central India rose to 9 on Friday, as the wreckage of the boat was recovered, confirmed a government official.

The tragedy occurred in the Jabalpur district of the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. There was a total of 29 tourists onboard the ill-fated boat when it capsized at Bargi Dam, built on the river Narmada, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The boat was navigating through the river waters when it was suddenly struck by powerful winds, causing it to lose balance before it capsized.

News.Az