Zelenskyy announces new army reform in Ukraine

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Ukraine is preparing to launch a major military reform, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday, outlining changes aimed at improving conditions and structure within the armed forces.

Zelenskyy said the reform will begin in June and is expected to deliver early results the same month, particularly in the area of financial support for military personnel, including soldiers, sergeants, and commanders of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to his statement shared on Telegram, the reforms will include increased wages for military staff, strengthening of the contract-based service system, and consideration of a phased discharge process for long-serving personnel.

The planned changes come as Ukraine continues to adjust its military structure amid ongoing security challenges, with officials emphasizing the need to improve retention, motivation, and overall efficiency within the armed forces.

News.Az