Qatar attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan — minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Qatar attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas, including trade and economic spheres,” said Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani as he met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Rashad Ismayilov.

The sides discussed the current state of and prospect for relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar. They said that there are wide opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, logistics, agriculture, tourism, digital economy, as well as public and private sector.

News.Az

News.Az