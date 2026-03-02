Qatar downs two Iranian SU-24 jets, intercepts missiles
Doha has announced that its air defenses and armed forces successfully intercepted several aerial threats aimed at the country.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the Qatari Emiri Air Force shot down two (SU24) aircraft coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran, attributing the success to high readiness, security vigilance and joint coordination among the relevant authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Ministry of Defence stressed that the threats were handled immediately upon detection in line with operational plans, confirming that all missiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets.
It also affirmed that the Qatari Armed Forces possess the full capabilities and resources to protect the country’s sovereignty and territory and respond firmly to any external threat.
By Ulviyya Salmanli