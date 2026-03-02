Iranian missiles hit Qatar's energy facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has confirmed that Iranian missiles struck two energy-related sites in the country, though no injuries or fatalities were reported.

In a statement, the Qatar Ministry of Defence said one missile hit a water storage tank at the Mesaieed Energy plant, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The second strike targeted an energy facility in the industrial city of Ras Laffan affiliated with QatarEnergy.

The ministry added that relevant authorities are assessing the damage and losses caused by the attack, and that further official statements will be issued at a later time.

