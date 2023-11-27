Qatar says agreement reached to extend truce by 2 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar announced an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days, Qatar’s foreign ministry said on Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known at Twitter.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli government for comment.

The announcement comes after US President Joe Biden held a call with the Prime Minister of Qatar Monday, according to a source familiar.

Egypt had said earlier that there were ongoing efforts to extend the pause by two days.

