Qatar says security situation remains stable

Qatar’s Interior Ministry stated that the country’s security situation “remains stable” and there is no reason for concern after Iran’s attack on the Al Udeid Air Base, News.Az reports citing CNN.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of a missile operation dubbed “Annunciation of Victory”, targeting U.S. military installations in Iraq and Qatar.

The offensive marks one of the most direct confrontations between Tehran and Washington in recent years. According to Iranian state media, the operation was carried out in retaliation for recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian assets in Syria and the strategic Fordow nuclear facility. A statement from the IRGC claimed that precision-guided ballistic missiles were fired at “key command and logistical centers” of the U.S. military, with “severe damage inflicted.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest multiple explosions were heard near Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, both of which host significant numbers of U.S. troops and advanced military infrastructure. There is no immediate confirmation from the U.S. Department of Defense regarding the extent of damage or casualties.

News.Az