QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts

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QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on certain long-term LNG supply contracts, affecting customers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China.





The move comes as QatarEnergy navigates disruptions impacting its ability to deliver liquefied natural gas under existing agreements, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Details on the duration of the force majeure and specific affected volumes have not been disclosed.

News.Az