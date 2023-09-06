Rabbinical Center of Europe calls on Armenian president and PM to stop using Holocaust-related phrases for political purposes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rabbinical Center of Europe (RCE) has sent to Armenian President Vahang Garniki Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, calling them to stop using phrases related to the terrible Holocaust for political purposes.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament, RCE said on its Facebook page, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: “As rabbis serving the Jewish communities across the European continent, we are writing to you following interviews given by senior Armenian government officials in the international media on the matters related to the political conflict with the government of Azerbaijan in which usage was made of horrifying expressions only suitable for the intentional, systematic and largest genocide in the history of humanity which was suffered by the Jewish people. The Holocaust.

During WWII, the Jewish people were persecuted, murdered, butchered, burned, tortured, drowned and buried alive. The Holocaust was not limited to a single place but occurred throughout the entire European continent and with the collaboration of too many nations.

Expressions such as “ghetto”, “genocide”, “holocaust” and others are in no uncertain terms inappropriate to be part of the jargon used in any kind of political disagreement. Usage of these terms belittles the terrible suffering experienced by the victims of the horrific Holocaust and the Jewish people at large which still bears the indescribable pain of the largest tragedy ever experienced by a single group.

We call upon you to explicitly and unequivocally clarify that the Armenian people recognize and honor the terrible human suffering undergone by the Jewish people and that minimizing and belittling the extent of the Jewish people’s suffering to further any political interest through incessantly using phrases associated with the Holocaust suffered by the Jewish people should immediately and utterly be stopped. It must obviously be seen that this message is taken onboard by all relevant public bodies representing the Armenian people.

At this juncture, and specifically in light of the fact that the Armenian government is speaking against “genocide”, we wish to voice our great disappointment with the Armenian government’s collaboration with the governing authorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran - a country which incessantly openly and publicly calls for its destruction of the only Jewish country in the world - Israel.”





