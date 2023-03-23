Rahul Gandhi sentenced to jail for Modi 'thieves' remark

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in prison in a criminal defamation case, News.az reports citing BBC.

Mr Gandhi was convicted by the court in Gujarat state for 2019 comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname during an election rally.

He will not go to jail immediately - he has been given bail for 30 days and can file an appeal against his conviction.

The Congress party MP was present in court for sentencing, which comes a year before general elections are due.

News.Az