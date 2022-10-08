Rail in northern Germany disrupted by sabotage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rail traffic in northern Germany was disrupted for three hours on Saturday due to sabotage, German news agency dpa cited state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn as saying, News.az reports citing DW.

"Due to sabotage on cables that are indispensable for rail traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop rail traffic in the north this morning for nearly three hours," dpa cited a DB spokesperson as saying.

Neither state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn nor the Interior Ministry were immediately available for comment.

News.Az