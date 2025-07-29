Rainstorms leave 30 dead in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest round of heavy rainstorms has left 30 people dead in Beijing as of midnight Monday, the Beijing municipal flood control headquarters said Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The deaths occurred in Beijing's northern mountainous districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing.

A total of 80,332 people have been relocated across the city, and the maximum rainfall was registered in Miyun, reaching 543.4 mm, according to local authorities.

The rainstorms damaged 31 road sections, and disrupted power supply in 136 villages.In recent days, extreme and severe convective weather brought by warm, moist air from the edge of the subtropical high has occurred in Miyun and other areas in Beijing.

At 8 p.m. Monday, the Beijing municipal flood control headquarters activated the highest level of its citywide flood-control emergency response mechanism.

Authorities in Beijing have warned the public to stay away from fast-flowing river sections.

