Rare Einstein handwritten notes fetch $13 million at Paris auction

Abert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity were sold for a record 11.6 million euros ($13 million) at an auction in Paris on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The manuscript had been valued at around a quarter of the final sum, which is by far the highest ever paid for anything written by the genius scientist.

It contains preparatory work for the physicist's signature achievement, the theory of general relativity, which he published in 1915.

Calling the notes "without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction," Christie's – which handled the sale on behalf of the Aguttes auction house – had estimated prior to the auction that it would fetch 2 million to 3 million euros.

Previous records for Einstein's works were $2.8 million for the so-called "God letter" in 2018, and $1.56 million in 2017 for a letter about the secret to happiness.

The 54-page document sold on Tuesday was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague and confidant, Swiss engineer Michele Besso.

Christie's said it was thanks to Besso that the manuscript was preserved for posterity.

This was "almost like a miracle" since the German-born genius himself would have been unlikely to hold on to what he considered to be a simple working document, Christie's said.

Today, the paper offers "a fascinating plunge into the mind of the 20th century's greatest scientist," it said.

It discusses his theory of general relativity, building on his theory of special relativity from 1905 that was encapsulated in the famous equation E=mc2.

Einstein died in 1955 aged 76, lauded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists of all time.

His theories of relativity revolutionized his field by introducing new ways of looking at the movement of objects in space and time.

News.Az