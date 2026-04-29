Madagascar holds French citizen over alleged plan to fuel unrest

Prosecutor Nomenarinera Mihamintsoa Ramanantsoa said the French national had been charged with multiple offences including criminal conspiracy and plotting to sabotage infrastructure such as power lines and thermal plants, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Speaking in a video statement on Tuesday evening, he said other accomplices - including a Malagasy army officer - had also been charged for the alleged plot, set to be carried out on 18 April.

Madagascar's foreign ministry has also expelled a French diplomat for alleged involvement in destabilising the country, which France has denied.

The French foreign ministry responded by summoning Madagascar's charge d'affaires in Paris, to "vigorously protest" over the expulsion of its official, rejecting "any accusations of destabilising the regime".

Its statement on Wednesday called the accusations "not only unfounded, but also incomprehensible given the consistent and concrete support provided by France".

Malagasy prosecutor Ramanantsoa on Tuesday said the suspects in the alleged plot had also been charged with spreading false information to disturb public order, and harbouring wanted individuals.

Authorities referred to a Whatsapp group chat called Revolution of the Brave Citizens as evidence of their alleged plans, said to include power cuts, attempting to incite security forces to rebel against the government, and mobilising young people to create unrest.