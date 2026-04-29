Dramatic moment as United Airlines flight hits drone 3,000 feet above San Diego - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A United Airlines Boeing 737 struck a drone over San Diego this morning at an altitude of around 3,000 feet.

According to reports, it was UAL flight 1980 traveling from San Francisco to San Diego, News.Az reports, citing The Mirror.

Audio of the incident was captured by the ATC App. “Ground 1980, you know off of runway 27 at Broadway Robin?” asks the dispatcher. “We hit a drone. At around probably at around 3000 ft, about."

“Do you have like an approximate size or how many engines or style or anything like that?" the dispatcher asks. “It was so small," answers the United Airlines pilot. "I couldn't tell. It was red. It was shiny." It comes after another pilot uttered four chilling words before a plane crash that killed 146 on board.

No damage to the plane or injuries from the incident have been reported.

Actual collisions between commercial planes and drones are exceedingly rare, with 7 confirmed cases of direct in-flight contact worldwide as of early 2018, but reported close encounters ("near misses") are rising rapidly, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The drone strike has sparked some alarming fears and conspiracy theories due to its remarkable height.

News.Az