Six crew members from US-held Iranian ship released

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The Tasnim news agency reports that six Iranian crew members, who were aboard a U.S.-seized container ship on April 20, have been released and returned to Iran.

Another 22 Iranian crew members from the Touska vessel are still detained, and Iranian authorities are continuing efforts to secure their release, it said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) and President Donald Trump claimed the Touska was targeted after it refused to follow US orders to withdraw from its planned passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US military has enforced a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran blocking the passage of most vessels through the narrow waterway — except ships belonging to nations that have struck deals with Tehran.

News.Az