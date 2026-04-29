Berlin mulls joining Ukraine’s Brave1 defense cluster

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The German government is weighing the possibility of joining Ukraine’s Brave1 cluster, which is dedicated to defense innovation.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated this following a roundtable in Berlin dedicated to strengthening German-Ukrainian defense industry cooperation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This step aims to build structured, long-term cooperation between the countries.

“The German government has also expressed its readiness to consider joining the Ukrainian Brave1 program,” the Minister said.

He noted that Germany is moving from situational support to strategic interaction. Berlin sees significant potential in the joint development of the defense sector, driven by Ukraine’s high level of innovation. Such cooperation is mutually beneficial for both countries.

Pistorius noted that Ukrainian technologies have “impressive innovative capacity and speed,” as they are created and improved directly in combat conditions.

For Germany, such cooperation will become a source of experience in innovative thinking, procurement, and work with fast technological cycles.

“We continue to strategically support the creation of joint ventures in the defense industry,” the Minister emphasized.

As part of further cooperation, the parties will identify promising technological directions and flagship projects. This includes joint research, development, and direct weapons production. According to Pistorius, deeper cooperation between the defense industries will play a central role during his next visits to Ukraine.

Germany also sees potential for cooperation with Ukraine in developing long-range precision weapons.

Brave1 Cluster

The Brave1 defense technology cluster was created in April 2023. During its first year of operation, Ukrainian developers registered more than 1,600 projects on the platform in 12 priority areas identified by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The cluster provides developers with access to development grants, helps organize field tests, and supports the codification process. Brave1 implements projects in unmanned systems of all types, electronic warfare, and other military innovations.

News.Az