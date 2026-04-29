Putin and Trump hold 90-minute call on White House shooting, Iran

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 90-minute phone conversation, which the Kremlin described as "friendly and businesslike."

The discussion covered various global issues, including the Iran war, the Ukraine conflict, and a recent shooting at a White House-related event, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin condemned the attempted attack targeting Trump during a high-profile Washington event and expressed support following the incident.

The Russian leader also backed Trump's decision to extend a ceasefire arrangement involving Iran, while the two discussed broader developments around Tehran's nuclear programme.

Ushakov said Putin also shared specific proposals on Iran during the call.

On Ukraine, the Kremlin said Trump conveyed optimism about a possible deal to resolve the ongoing conflict, suggesting an agreement could be “close”. Putin, however, accused Ukraine of resorting to what he described as "terrorist methods" and reiterated Moscow's position.

He also proposed a ceasefire during upcoming Victory Day commemorations in May, a suggestion that Trump reportedly reacted to positively.

The conversation also touched on the potential for future economic and energy cooperation between the two countries, indicating an effort to keep strategic channels open despite tensions.

News.Az