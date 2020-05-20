Record number of new coronavirus cases reported globally in past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 106,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections were identified in the world over the past 24 hours, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing Wednesday.

"In the last 24h, there have been 106,000 cases reported to WHO - the most in a single day since the outbreak began. Almost two-thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries," he said.

The WHO Director-General stressed that the organization is particularly concerned "about the rising numbers of cases in low-and middle-income countries." Therefore, he noted that WHO is paying special attention to ensuring that "supply chains remain open and medical supplies reach health workers and patients."

According to the latest statistics, over 4,990,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 324,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,961,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

(c) TASS

News.Az