Registered foreign trade entities in Hainan FTP exceed 100,000

The number of foreign trade entities registered in south China's China's Free Trade Port (FTP) has surpassed 100,000, according to customs data released on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

From Dec. 18, 2025, to Jan. 10, 4,709 new entities were registered, reflecting a rapid expansion.

The policy dividends and new business processes have led to a surge in consultation demand from many market entities. According to customs official Zhu He, a single hotline at the government service center can receive over 100 consultation calls per day.

On Dec. 18 last year, China launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanding zero-tariff coverage, and introducing more business-friendly measures.

