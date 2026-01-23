Renault bets on Duster to revive India comeback

+ ↺ − 16 px

French automaker Renault is banking on the return of its popular Duster SUV to relaunch its struggling India business, shifting strategy to target the country’s growing middle class and premium SUV demand.

Under new CEO François Provost, Renault will unveil a redesigned Duster on January 26, built to meet modern safety and emission standards. The launch marks the start of a broader India revival plan that includes at least two additional models, including a larger SUV and an electric vehicle, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Renault’s India market share has fallen to below 1%, down from a peak of 4% in 2016. Provost said the company is abandoning its previous entry-level strategy and will instead focus on competitively priced but higher-quality vehicles aimed at middle-class buyers. The Duster nameplate, which once had stronger brand recognition in India than Renault itself, is central to this effort.

The company now fully owns its southern India manufacturing plant, with capacity for 500,000 vehicles annually, and plans to use India as a component sourcing hub for exports to other markets. Renault also expects Duster production to reach up to 140,000 units per year, potentially tripling its current India sales.

India’s car market is projected to reach 6 million annual sales by 2030, driven largely by SUV demand, which now accounts for more than half of all passenger vehicle purchases. Renault hopes even a small slice of this growth will transform its global sales balance as competition intensifies in Europe and Chinese automakers expand globally.

The Duster launch represents a make-or-break moment for Renault’s long-term ambitions in one of the world’s fastest-growing auto markets.

News.Az