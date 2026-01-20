Renault partners with Turgis Gaillard on drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renault has entered the defence sector through a new partnership with French aerospace company Turgis Gaillard to develop military drones, the carmaker announced on Tuesday.

The move marks Renault’s first major step into defence manufacturing and comes as France seeks to boost domestic production of military equipment. Rising security demands linked to the war in Ukraine and shifting U.S. foreign policy priorities have increased pressure on European countries to expand their defence capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Renault confirmed that a drone industry project is being developed in cooperation with Turgis Gaillard under the supervision of France’s defence procurement agency. The company said it was approached by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces for its industrial, production and design expertise.

Chief Growth Officer Fabrice Cambolive stated that Renault’s involvement would focus on manufacturing and engineering know-how, while stressing that the company’s core business would remain the automotive sector.

French media reports have suggested the partners could produce tactical drones at a competitive price and at high monthly output, but Renault declined to confirm production locations or volumes.

In recent months, French and European automotive firms have increasingly been called upon to support defence manufacturing, reflecting broader efforts to strengthen regional industrial capacity in military equipment production.

News.Az