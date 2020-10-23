Reports of the Armenian side on the destruction of a large unit of Azerbaijani special forces are fiction - MoD

Information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged destruction of a large subdivision of Azerbaijani special forces is the product of nightmares of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of that country., Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Misinformation spread by the enemy changes proportionally to the strikes they receive during the battles.

Our troops destroyed the enemy's line of defense by inflicting heavy blows on the enemy in all directions. Today, scattered detachments of volunteers and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces were also destroyed in the Khojavand and Fizuli directions of the front.

In this regard, video evidence will be presented.

