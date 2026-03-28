Republican divide over Israel widens as Iran war reshapes party debate

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Deepening divisions within the Republican Party have come into sharper focus as the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran reshapes debate over foreign policy and national priorities.

At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, remarks by Matt Gaetz highlighted growing tensions within conservative ranks, particularly over Washington’s longstanding support for Israel, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Opening his speech with a reference to Republicans “loyal to only one nation,” Gaetz signalled criticism of what some conservatives see as disproportionate foreign influence, exposing a fault line that is increasingly visible across the party.

Generational split emerges

The debate appears to be driven in part by generational change. Younger conservatives are showing greater scepticism toward foreign military involvement and questioning the strategic rationale behind close ties with Israel.

Influential media figures such as Tucker Carlson have amplified this sentiment, raising concerns about US foreign policy priorities. His comments have sparked controversy, with critics accusing him of fuelling antisemitic narratives — an allegation he has repeatedly denied.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec suggested that age has become a key dividing line, with voters under 45 more inclined to question traditional party positions.

Younger attendees at the conference echoed that view, expressing opposition to the Iran war and calling for greater focus on domestic spending rather than overseas military commitments.

Traditional base remains supportive

Despite the emerging scepticism, support for Israel remains strong among key Republican constituencies, particularly evangelical Christians and older voters.

Figures such as Franklin Graham reinforced this stance, framing US support for Israel in religious and historical terms. For many in this group, backing Israel aligns with deeply held beliefs tied to biblical interpretation and long-standing political identity.

Older voters at CPAC also voiced continued support, reflecting a more traditional view of US foreign alliances and security commitments.

Political risks ahead of midterms

The growing divide comes at a sensitive political moment for Donald Trump and Republican leaders, as they prepare for upcoming midterm elections.

While a majority of Republican voters continue to back military action against Iran, recent polling suggests broader public approval has weakened amid concerns over rising energy prices and prolonged conflict.

Analysts warn that internal disagreements over foreign policy could complicate efforts to maintain party unity and appeal to younger voters, a demographic that played a role in recent electoral successes.

Debate over identity and direction

The issue has also intersected with a wider debate about the future direction of the conservative movement, including questions about ideological boundaries and political messaging.

Tensions over allegations of antisemitism have surfaced in parallel, with some party figures urging caution against rhetoric that could alienate voters or deepen divisions.

At CPAC, advocacy groups supporting Israel sought to counter critical narratives, arguing that anti-Israel sentiment within the party remains limited to a vocal minority.

As the conflict in the Middle East continues, the Republican Party faces a balancing act between maintaining its traditional alliances and responding to shifting attitudes within its base — a challenge that could shape its political trajectory in the months ahead.

News.Az