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An analysis published by CounterPunch argues that the ongoing conflict involving Iran is driven less by concerns over nuclear weapons and more by broader geopolitical and strategic interests. The piece questions the official framing of the war, suggesting that nuclear-related explanations do not fully account for the scale and intensity of the confrontation.

According to the analysis, long-standing regional rivalries, shifting alliances, and competition for influence in West Asia have played a far greater role in escalating tensions. It argues that the focus on Iran’s nuclear programme is being used as a political justification, while underlying strategic objectives remain central to the conflict. The commentary also highlights that repeated cycles of escalation have deepened instability across the region and reduced space for diplomatic resolution, News.Az reports, citing Counter Punch.

News.Az