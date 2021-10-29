Reservists involved in military training session successfully accomplish their duties: MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2021 approved by the Minister of Defense, the military training session continues in one of the military units, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

In order to increase the level of combat readiness, knowledge, and skills of a group of reservists, various tasks were accomplished at the session.

During the fulfillment of the tasks, the reservists improve their combat skills and experience gained in military service, master the rules of use of modern weapons, military equipment, recently adopted to the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

The training session will last until November 6.

News.Az

