RFS attacks claim at least 23 lives in Sudan

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed at least 23 civilians in villages north of Al-Jazira state, which borders Khartoum, local community groups have announced.

In separate statements, the AlJazira Conference and the Nidaa Al-Wasat Platform -- two community groups active in humanitarian relief -- said that 23 civilians were killed Wednesday and Thursday in the villages of Al-Baqir and the Al-Jadeed Al-Thawra region due to RSF attacks, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to Nidaa Al-Wasat, the RSF placed Habiba village under siege, preventing residents from leaving.

"The village mourns the loss of seven martyrs," the statement said.

It also reported casualties in other areas: six killed, including a woman and a child in Al-Jadeed Al-Thawra, eight killed, including a woman in Al-Jadeed Al-Qahwa, and two killed in Al-Farajin.

"The seven martyrs from Habiba village were shot dead by RSF forces during (Muslim) Tarawih prayers on Wednesday," the AlJazira Conference said.

Recently, the Sudanese army has regained control of nearly all of Al-Jazira state except for small pockets in the north and northwest near Khartoum.

Over the past few weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory to the army in Khartoum, Al-Jazira, North Kordofan, White Nile, Sennar and Blue Nile states.

In Khartoum State, which consists of three cities, the Sudanese army now fully controls Bahri (North Khartoum), most of Omdurman (west) and 75% of central Khartoum, which includes the presidential palace and international airport.

However, the RSF still holds neighborhoods in the east and south of the city.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has raged since April 2023, resulting in more than 20,000 deaths and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

A study by US universities has estimated the death toll at approximately 130,000.

