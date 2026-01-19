Rio Tinto-Glencore merger may require asset sales for China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The proposed merger between mining giants Rio Tinto and Glencore could face Chinese regulatory hurdles, potentially requiring asset sales to win Beijing’s approval, analysts say.

The tie-up, which could create the world’s largest mining company with a market value over $200 billion, comes amid China’s longstanding concerns over resource security and market concentration. Regulators are expected to scrutinize copper production, iron ore marketing, and the merged company’s influence in global markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rio Tinto had already been exploring an asset-for-equity swap with its major shareholder, China’s state-run Chinalco, involving key mines like Simandou in Guinea and Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia. African assets are seen as likely candidates for sale if the Glencore deal proceeds.

Past mergers show Beijing’s influence: in 2013, Glencore sold its stake in Peru’s Las Bambas copper mine to Chinese investors to secure approval for its $35 billion Xstrata acquisition. Analysts say similar conditions could apply now, especially as copper’s strategic role grows in green technology and AI.

Political considerations add complexity. The U.S. and China have previously clashed over major tech and resource deals, causing high-profile acquisitions to collapse. Experts say regulatory approval for Rio Tinto-Glencore will likely be long and complex, with Chinalco’s stake adding an extra layer of scrutiny.

