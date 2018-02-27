Road accident in Armenia kills 2, injures 2 others

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car had gone off road on the Agarak-Voskevaz motorway, turned over, and there were injured, news.am reported.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene, news.am reports.

It was found out that the vehicle—with Aghasi G., 43, behind its steering wheel—had gone off road on the Ashtarak-Agarak motorway in the Aragatsotn Province, turned over, and ended up in the field between the two-way traffic. Passenger Julieta Gevorgyan, 69, had died on the spot.

The driver and the other passengers—Lala K., 37, Sargis F., 42, and G. G., 48—were taken to Ashtarak town hospital, where doctors said they were in moderate critical condition.

According to shamshyan.com, Sargis F. was then transferred to “Armenia” Medical Center in capital city Yerevan, where, however, he died without regaining consciousness.

As per the source, those that assembled at the scene of the accident noted that the driver and the passengers were heading to the village where a girl who was their relative, and who had been abducted, was kept.

