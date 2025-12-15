Rob Reiner, wife found dead in LA home; son identified as suspect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

According to multiple sources, the killer was the couple's son, Nick Reine, News.Az reports, citing PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was called to a residence around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, to provide medical assistance. When responders arrived, they discovered a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman deceased inside the home. Sources later confirmed the victims were Rob and Michele Reiner.

Rob Reiner was a celebrated director, producer, and actor whose career spanned decades and included some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. His directing credits include This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992).

He first rose to fame as an actor portraying Mike on Norman Lear’s groundbreaking television sitcom All in the Family.

Reiner was born in 1947 in the Bronx, New York. He was the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost.

Rob and Michele met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally.... The couple married in 1989 and later had three children together.

Previously, Rob was married to the late Penny Marshall, who died in 2018 at age 75 of complications from diabetes.

