Crew evacuated safely after fire and explosion on ship in San Pedro

All crew members were safely evacuated from a ship that caught fire and triggered an explosion at the San Pedro port on Friday, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said.

According to officials, the final group of crew members was assisted off the vessel at around 8:27 p.m. (0427 GMT), bringing the total number evacuated to 23. No injuries were reported. Earlier in the evening, six crew members had been unaccounted for, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fire caused an explosion that disrupted power and crane operations at the port, authorities said. Hazardous materials were later identified in several bays, prompting firefighters to wear protective gear and self-contained breathing apparatus during the response.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said more than 100 firefighters and first responders were working to contain the blaze and ensure crew safety. She added on X that LAFD teams are monitoring air quality as suppression efforts continue.

Marine units remained at the scene overnight, cooling the ship's exterior to prevent further spread of the fire. No personnel have been allowed below deck due to hazardous conditions, LAFD said.

