Roblox down globally with server errors

Roblox faced a major outage on January 6, 2026, leaving thousands of players worldwide unable to connect.

Over 18,000 reports on Downdetector revealed that most users struggled with server connection issues, while others experienced gameplay interruptions or trouble accessing the website, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Source: Piunikaweb

The outage affected players across multiple countries, including India, sparking frustration in the gaming community as Roblox worked to resolve the disruptions.

