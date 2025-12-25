Gaming services disrupted as ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League go down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Christmas Day has brought significant disruption for gamers across the United States, with widespread outages affecting major titles such as Fortnite, ARC Raiders and Rocket League.

Downdetector recorded tens of thousands of reports as several platforms experienced near-total service interruptions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rocket League players reported major difficulties, with nearly 5,000 users saying they were unable to log in or join matches.

The outages appear to be linked to shared cloud infrastructure, causing “server not responding” errors to surface simultaneously across multiple games. As a result, thousands of players were left unable to access online features during the holiday period.

The impact has extended beyond individual games, affecting services including the Epic Games Store, Steam and PlayStation Network, where authentication systems have struggled to remain operational. Game developers such as Embark Studios and Epic Games have acknowledged the situation, but many players remain unable to access their favorite titles.

Downdetector data shows ARC Raiders has been hit hardest, with nearly 25,000 players still reporting connectivity problems. Fortnite has seen around 7,000 users affected, while Rocket League continues to log roughly 4,500 reports from players unable to enter matches.

News.Az