Romania airs F-16 jets to intercept Russian drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Romanian Air Force raised four fighter jets to intercept an alleged Russian drone, says the Ministry of Defense of the country, News.Az reports.

It is noted that groups of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected over the territory of Ukraine near the airspace of Romania. One of the drones that attacked Ukrainian objects crossed the border with Romania at about 03:00 and was in the air over the republic for three minutes.To monitor the situation, two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force took off at 01:52, and then at 03:22 two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force. All four fighters returned to base at about 04:00. There were no reports of a UAV crash on the territory of the republic.Earlier in September, the wreckage of an alleged Russian drone was found on the territory of Romania near the border with Ukraine. The country's Ministry of Defense called on Russia to answer for the alleged violation of the republic's airspace.

News.Az