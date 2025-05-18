Romania reports signs of Russian interference in presidential elections

Romania’s vote rerun takes place on May 4 and May 18 © Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrei Cernea spoke of "Russian interference" in the second round of the country's presidential elections.

The official wrote about this on the social network X, News.Az informs.

"During the ongoing presidential elections in Romania, we are again seeing signs of Russian interference," Cernea said.

According to him, a "viral campaign of fake news" was launched on the Telegram messenger in order to influence the electoral process.

Let us recall that the second round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania on May 18. As of 19:00 local time (20:00 Baku time), over 9 million people have voted, which is 50.96% of those included in the voter lists.

News.Az