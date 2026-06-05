Mali jails French diplomat for 20 years, citing state security

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in Mali has sentenced an official at the French embassy to 20 years in prison after convicting him of espionage and activities deemed to undermine state security, judicial sources told AFP on Friday.

The sentence is a new blow to relations between the west African nation, ruled by a junta since a 2021 coup, and former colonial ruler France, News.Az reports, citing France24.

Detained since his arrest in August 2025, the Frenchman was also hit on Thursday with a 5,400-euro ($6,225) fine and a 20-year ban on entering Mali, three separate court sources confirmed.

At the time of his arrest, the Malian authorities accused the official, identified as Yann V., of working for the French intelligence services, and railed against "foreign states" trying to destabilise the insurgency-plagued country.

He was detained on August 13 in the company of several Malian officers, who were allegedly plotting a coup to overthrow the military junta.

France again insisted that the charges against the official, who was working at the French embassy in the capital Bamako, were without merit.

"Our agent is the subject of legal proceedings involving baseless accusations," the French foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Our official was carrying out a security cooperation mission and under no circumstances has France participated, directly or indirectly, in the destabilisation of Mali."

Impoverished Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fuelled notably by violence from groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group, as well as local criminal gangs.

Under junta chief Assimi Goita, the country has turned its back on the West, especially France, in favour of closer ties with Russia.

News.Az