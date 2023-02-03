Romanian president hails Southern Gas Corridor’s strategic importance to Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor has proven beyond any doubt, in the two years since it became operational, its strategic importance to Europe’s energy security, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We have to commend all those who showed vision, political will, and determination to make this Corridor a reality,” he said, adding that the Corridor becomes even more important at this particular time, especially when one talks about energy security,” the Romanian president noted.

Iohannis pointed out that against this background, the European Union and the Member States have taken decisive steps to substantially reduce the dependence on unreliable gas sources, as they carry a geopolitical price tag that is just too high to pay.

“This strategic course of action towards trustworthy partners such as Azerbaijan has been long advocated by Romania,” he added.

News.Az