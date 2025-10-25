Rubio leaves Israel after two-day trip, will join Trump for meeting in Qatar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio departs Israel after a two-day trip as part of a carousel of Trump officials stopping in Israel to ensure that the ceasefire in Gaza holds, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

According to Reuters, Rubio will fly to Qatar to take part in a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s emir and prime minister.

News.Az