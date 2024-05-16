Russia, China warn US, NATO against setting up military infrastructure in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and NATO should refrain from trying to set up military infrastructure in Afghanistan again, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China said in a joint statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The parties point out that the US and NATO, who are responsible for the 20-year-long occupation of Afghanistan, should not try again to set up military infrastructure in the country and the region, but rather must assume the primary responsibility for the economic and social difficulties the country is facing, reaffirm support for its post-conflict reconstruction and take the necessary measures to unblock Afghanistan’s frozen assets," the document reads.The leaders of Russia and China also expressed their intention "to boost Afghanistan-related partner interaction both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms." The goal of this partnership will be "to help Afghanistan become an independent, neutral, united and peaceful country free of terrorism and drugs, which will coexist in peace and harmony with all its neighbors."

News.Az