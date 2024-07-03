Russia accuses West of trying to isolate Baku, Yerevan from Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The West wants to break Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s cooperation with Russia as it invites those countries to the NATO summit, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Andrey Nastasin said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

He noted that by forcing its recipes in the Caucasus, the West leads to new dividing lines appearing in the region."Another example of the Americans attempting to extend their destructive influence to all regions of the world. With absolute indulgence of weak-willed satellites in Europe, Washington sets the task of breaking our friends and neighbors from cooperation with Russia," Nastasin said."Forcing their recipes, which are far from understanding the specifics of the region, by Euroatlantists leads to new dividing lines appearing in the South Caucasus and it will have devastating consequences not only for the region, but for security across Eurasia overall. We assume that Baku and Yerevan perfectly understand it," he added.

News.Az