Russia and Pakistan launch joint tactical drills
Russia and Pakistan have launched joint tactical exercises “Friendship-2024”Joint Russian-Pakistani tactical exercises "Friendship-2024" have started in Pakistan, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .
The opening ceremony was held at the national anti-terrorist center "Pabbi". The Russian side is represented at the exercises by servicemen of the motorized rifle unit of the Southern Military District from the Volgograd Region, the defense department noted.
From September 20 to October 10, border guards from Russia and China conducted their first joint patrol in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean. Border guards carried out joint actions to identify and suppress threats to maritime security, and also conducted a series of training sessions on communications, providing assistance to a vessel in distress, and rescue at sea.
On October 5, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood" ended in Kazakhstan. The military of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan took part in the exercises. The events took place at the Bereg training ground.