Russia bans 21 UK lawmakers from entry — Foreign ministry

Russia has banned entry to 21 UK lawmakers in response to what it describes as London's anti-Russian policies, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In response to London's ongoing confrontational policies, which include efforts to demonize our country, fabricate many anti-Russian narratives with the aim to reduce Moscow's influence on the international stage, and continue funneling weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, a decision has been made to include a number of members of the UK Parliament in the Russian stop list," said the statement, which lists 21 lawmakers, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Work to expand the Russian stop list will be continued," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russophobia and the desire to destroy Russian statehood remain inherent elements of UK foreign policy, which is fully subordinated to the goal of inflicting as much damage as possible to Russian national interests.

Moscow is closely monitoring the aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric on the part of London and is drawing the necessary conclusions, the statement said.

"Hostile statements and unsubstantiated accusations coming from members of the UK Parliament, including public statements in favor of seizing Russian assets that are ‘immobilized’ in Western jurisdictions, not only condone London's hostile policies, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation," it said.

"The comprehensive nature of the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the UK and hysterical statements by officials of that country, in which threats are interspersed with lies and outright rudeness in our address, indicate that London does not intend to step back from its choice in favor of open confrontation with Russia," the ministry stated.

