Russia, China, Iran envoys to IAEA send joint letter to Grossi

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has announced that the ambassadors and permanent representatives of Russia, China, and Iran have sent a joint letter to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Gharibabadi wrote in a post on his X account that following the joint letter from the three countries of Russia, China, and Iran to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council announcing the termination of Resolution 2231 on October 18, today, within the framework of the diplomatic initiatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassadors and permanent representatives of the three countries to the International Atomic Energy Agency sent a joint letter to the Director General of the Agency.

He said that in the letter, while calling the action of the three European countries in activating the snapback illegal, it is announced that all provisions of Resolution 2231 have ended on October 18. But there is another key point in this, and that is the end of the reporting of the Agency's Director General on verification and monitoring in light of Resolution 2231 and the implementation of the JCPOA.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added: In this regard, the letter states, "In the Agency, verification and monitoring in Iran has been established in light of Resolution 2231 and the implementation of the JCPOA, based on the resolution of December 15, 2015 of the Board of Governors."

"Paragraph 14 of this resolution states, without qualification, that the Council decides to keep this matter on its agenda for 10 years or until the date on which the IAEA Director General publishes a more comprehensive summary report on Iran, whichever is the sooner. Therefore, the relevant item on the Agency's agenda in this regard will be automatically removed from October 18 and no further action is required in this regard," he added.

