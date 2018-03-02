Russia comments on delay in appointment of new ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Ambassadors of the Russian Federation are appointed by the country’s president."

"Presidential orders on the appointment of ambassador are published on the presidential administration’s site," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her reply to a question about the delay in the appointment of a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.

"I can say that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing. Our embassy in Baku is open and supports relations with our Azerbaijani colleagues in Moscow. The rotation of ambassadors is a natural process and once again I want to reiterate that it does not affect our relations with our Azerbaijani colleagues," Zakharova added.

News.Az

News.Az