The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the replacement of the "motherland" symbol on a famous Soviet-era statue in Kyiv, News.az reports citing CNN.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian government replaced the Soviet hammer and sickle symbol with a trident -- the Ukrainian coat of arms -- on the shield of the monument that dominates the capital's skyline.

"We believe that this change will be the beginning of a new stage in the revival of our culture and identity, the final rejection of Soviet and Russian symbols and narratives," the Ukrainian culture ministry said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded on Telegram: "In Kiev, a trident was installed on the monument 'Motherland.'

"This is the whole essence of the Kiev regime and the cyborgs led by it. Mother cannot be renamed. She is one. And the only thing you can do with it is to love. And they don't know how.”

The monument, a 102-meter tall statue that towers over the surrounding area, is made of steel. Its construction began in 1979. It depicted a woman holding a sword and a shield emblazoned with the Soviet hammer and sickle symbol.





