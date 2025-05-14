Russia considering extension of gasoline export restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian government is considering a potential extension of the gasoline export restrictions for an additional two months, which would extend the limitations until the end of October, according to a report by the Kommersant newspaper on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The report cites unnamed sources for this information.

The ban on gasoline exports from Russia was initially implemented in March of last year. This measure was taken in response to a notable increase in wholesale fuel prices and the potential risk of a domestic market shortage.

In November, the government decided to partially lift the ban for most of the major producers. However, the restriction has been consistently extended for other exporters. These include independent traders and re-sellers.

The Kommersant newspaper reported that the issue of extending the export ban was a topic of discussion at a government meeting. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

News.Az