Russia expands Libya airbases to boost Africa-Europe influence

Experts suggest that Russia may be renovating an unused airbase in southern Libya to enhance its military and economic influence in Africa, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Mataan al-Sarra Airbase in the southeast of the country could potentially play host to a large contingent of Russian forces in a bid by Moscow to establish a trade and military corridor from the Mediterranean deep into Africa.It comes after the MENA-focused independent intelligence outlet EekadFacts released satellite imagery of Mataan al-Sarra on Monday, showing the rapid expansion of Russian forces at the base in recent months, which lies at the strategically important intersection of the country's borders with Sudan and Chad.The military facility, which was last in use by former dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi’s forces in 2011, is now under the control of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA)."The developments [at Maaten al-Sarra] are consistent with Russia's strategy to establish multiple military bases in Libya, positioning them as a central hub for the African Corps command," the report states."Given its strategic location, the rehabilitation of Maaten As-Sarra Airport likely fits into Russia's broader plan to enhance its influence in Africa through Libya."Since the overthrow of Gaddafi and the resulting geographic splits between Libya's eastern and western factions, Russia has sought to increase its influence in Libya by throwing its weight behind the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, backed by Haftar’s LNA.Russia has used its notorious Wagner Group mercenaries in Haftar's failed attempt to overthrow the UN-backed, Tripoli-based Government of National Salvation (GNS), a move thwarted only due to Turkish military intervention.Analysts suggest that Russia’s main focus is to use Libya as both a launchpad and gateway to Africa, particularly the Sahel region, where it has been vying for influence with France, as well as into Sudan amid its devastating civil war.Russia is said to be supporting Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the Sudanese army, though reports have also indicated that it could be backing both sides.The report also suggests that the renovations have been fast-tracked due to the loss of Russian military and naval bases in Syria following the fall of Assad.However, speaking to The New Arab, Anas El Gomati, the Director of Libya's first think tank the Sadeq Institute, says that while disengagement from Syria is certainly a factor in Russia’s use of the airbase, it’s merely one part of it."Matan al-Sarra isn't just another airbase renovation - it's Russia repositioning its chess pieces in Africa," El Gomati said."The timing is telling: as they lose Syrian bases, they're rapidly developing this strategic location near Chad and Sudan's borders. But this isn't about replacing Syria; it's about creating something potentially more valuable: a new network of influence stretching from the Mediterranean deep into Africa."El Gomati explained that Haftar's forces allowing Russia to use a Libyan airbase in this way is “classic mutual interest politics”, whereby “[Haftar’s] son Saddam provides security in the environs of the base while Russia delivers military backing and diplomatic legitimacy.”"For Haftar, Russian presence means protection against Turkish-backed forces in western Libya. For Russia, Haftar offers a useful facade of local legitimacy and control of strategic infrastructure."However, as has been seen with Russia’s activities in many other countries, but with a particular focus on the Sahel due to its vast natural resources, including oil, gas and minerals, El Gomati says Russia's motives go much beyond its narrow interests in Libya."The real prize [for Russia] is they're creating 'free trade zones' with Chad and Niger that are essentially legitimised smuggling corridors - oil flows south, weapons flow north, and everyone gets their cut,” El Gomati told The New Arab."It's a partnership of convenience where both sides profit from the chaos."In recent years, overtly pro-Moscow governments have come to power in Sahelian countries such as Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, with Russian-backed mercenary forces or even Russian troops present in all three.

