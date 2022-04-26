Russia has always supported the UN, Putin said

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia, as one of the founding countries of the UN, has always supported this organization, it is unique, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Russia, as one of the founding countries of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council, has always supported this universal organization. And we believe that it is not just universal, but unique in its kind," Putin said.

He added that "there is no other such organization in the international community."

News.Az